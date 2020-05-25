Oupa Manyisa set to stay with Sundowns beyond current deal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that the Brazilians will probably be keeping the players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of next month for an extended period as they look to finish the PSL season with a full squad. It’s been two months since the season in South Africa came to a halt. This was done in a bid to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought SA to a standstill in recent months. However, in recent weeks, Safa’s joint liaison committee has been working around the clock to come to a unanimous decision on the best possible time frame and regulations that will enable the resumption of football. The task team that was selected by the JLC was given until tomorrow to come up with a verdict that will be presented to the SA government about the way forward, considering they are the only authority that will give the green light on the resumption of football. Fifa has, on the other hand, been flexible enough to allow federations around the world to extend the conclusion of the domestic season beyond June 30, saying clubs will be allowed to extend the contracts of players who were set to leave during the upcoming transfer window until the current campaign is completed. Sundowns, who are second on the league standings, four points behind Kaizer Chiefs, who have played one game extra, are hell-bent on winning a third successive championship with a full squad - should the season resume.





Whether you are here in SA or with your loved ones across the continent, together we are fighting an invisible enemy.👆



Our lives have been disrupted, but this will pass, we will triumph, Africa.💛



Today we look back & relive moments shared across our continent.🌍#AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/2mwArBYVXE — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 25, 2020





In recent weeks, Sundowns renewed Anele Ngcongca’s contract, while players such as Bangaly Soumahoro and Oupa Manyisa will probably stay at the club beyond their contracts.

“I think Fifa has engaged with all the federations in the world to say that, ‘if you have to finish the league that was not finished, they’ll allow teams to go longer with the player even if the contract has expired’,” said Mosimane.

“If you have to lose all the players whose contracts have expired before the conclusion of the season, that means you’ll have to bring in new players. It can be chaotic. I think that is the answer (of where we stand as a club).”

While the future of the current season is still up in the air, Sundowns have already boosted their squad for next season with the signings of George Maluleka and Grant Margeman. Club president Patrice Motsepe said Mosimane’s office will announce the movements of players in due course, while confirming they are chasing two international players as they look to win the Caf Champions League once again.



