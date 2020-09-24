Our diversity is the beauty of South Africa, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Ramahlwe Mphahlele

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has urged South Africans to celebrate their diversity on Heritage Day.

Speaking to the club’s website ahead of the new Premiership season, Mphahlele said Heritage Day was a day for South Africans to reflect on where they came from.

“It’s about preserving our culture and about being united as a country in our diversity,” the club’s former captain said.

“We have several tribes in South Africa. The Sotho alone are split in Northern, Southern and Western Sotho. For example, I am Northern Sotho (Pedi).

“We have the Nguni group, Venda, Tsonga… and we have white, coloured, Indian peoples. When I was on the road yesterday, I watched the people stepping in and out of taxis. I saw this wide variety of traditional clothes. How beautiful it is.