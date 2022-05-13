‘Our survival hopes are in our own hands,’ says Galaxy Coach Sead Ramovich

Durban - TS Galaxy Head Coach Sead Ramovich has urged his players to brace themselves for a fight in the final two league matches with their destiny firmly in the palm of their own hands. Few would've tipped the Nelspruit based club to remain in the league after the first quarter of the season as they propped up the DStv Premiership table with just two points to their name and in came Bosnian international Ramovich.

"Normally if a team is that far back after the first eight games than they have no chance of staying but we have fought our way back," he said. "We need to realise that we've put ourselves in this position from having two points to now having 26. Our survival is still in our hands and we have to show that in the last two matches." The Rockets have displayed the kind of resilience required to compete at the highest level of professional in recent weeks, defeating Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates in the process.

The DStv Premiership is fast heading for its conclusion and with the league champions already decided, the battle for survival takes centre stage as five clubs are still in contention to get the chop and relegation to the GladAfrica Championship. Marumo Gallants are Galaxy's next opponents and they too would know all about how dangerous a team in that position can be having spent the better part of the first round down at the bottom. Gallant's surge up the table between December and March has assured their status in the league next season but their form of late might be a cause for concern for coach Dan Malesela.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwana have not been able to manage a win in their last five league matches, grabbing just one goal in that same period, derailing themselves in attaining what could have been a top eight finish. The Limpopo based side currently occupy 11th position on the log, five points off eighth placed Supersport United with two games remaining. However they do have a chance to make more of their season if they manage to overcome Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final.

Galaxy are in 14th place on the log and are just two points away from play-offs bound Swallows FC, therefore a valuable three points against Gallants could move them to 29 points,a tally usually enough to survive the drop. Galaxy will look to seal their place in the league next season with the visit of Marumo Gallants to the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. @SmisoMsomi16