Overseas clubs have designs on Chiefs shotstopper Akpeyi

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is in his prime at the age of 33, but with two years left on his contract with Amakhosi the suitors in Europe are already lining up for his signature. Akpeyi has been immense for the Glamour Boys between the sticks this season. He was leading the race for the Goalkeeper of the Season award before PSL action was halted by the coronavirus. His agent, Mohammed Lawal, has informed Independent Media that his client is a wanted man abroad. “Yes, there is interest in the services of Daniel. I won’t give you the names of the clubs. There’s interest from Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” Lawal said. Akpeyi joined Amakhosi from Chippa United last year.

“At the moment, it is not about what we are considering. Daniel is a Kaizer Chiefs player. Chiefs recently renewed his contract just in January. So, as it is now, it is not in our hands to decide. These clubs have to talk to Chiefs first and we will take it from there. He extended his contract with two more seasons,” Awal said

Akpeyi is also the current goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team. At last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, he helped the Super Eagles reach the semi-finals.

“Obviously when a player is still active, he will always aspire to move abroad. For now, he is not going to move for the just sake of moving. At the present moment, he is firmly focused on Chiefs and how he is going to help the club win titles during the duration of his contract,” Lawal said.

Although he has made a few blunders which has upset fans, Akpeyi has made the No 1 jersey his own at Chiefs with Itumeleng Khune struggling with injuries. But Lawal says Akpey is used to pressure.

“Daniel has a very strong character,” Lawal said.





