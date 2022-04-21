Owen da Gama back in the dugout as he joins Sekhukhune as a co-coach - report

Sekhukhune United have appointed Owen Da Gama as the second co-coach alongside MacDonald Makhubedu, according to reports. Sekhukhune had a bright start to life in the top-flight as they finished the first half of the season among the top-eight teams on the standings after being crowned the GladAfrica Championship champions last season.

But they’ve found the going tough in the final stretch of the campaign as they are winless in their last six matches, having drawn two and lost four. However, in a bid to ensure that they are not sucked into the dreaded relegation battle, the club has bolstered their technical team with the experienced Da Gama who’ll work closely with Makhubedu, according to reports by the SABC Sport. There was no indication of the length of Da Gama's contract with the club, although it's likely scheduled until the end of the season.

Da Gama was previously in charge of TS Galaxy early in the season. But that didn’t end well as he was sacked and replaced by Sead Ramovic due to a string of poor results that saw the Rockets flirting with relegation. Da Gama brings so much experience to Sekhukhune, given that he’s been around the blocks for sometime, having coached clubs such as Orlando Pirates and the defunct Platinum Stars. What should aid to Da Gama’s seamless adaptation is that he’s worked with some of the personnel in the current Babina Noko squad, including Thabo Senong who was his assistant coach at Bafana Bafana.

The rookies, who were officially crowned the second tier division champions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CaS) on Wednesday after a dispute with Royal AM, are 10th on the log with 30 points, four behind the eighth-placed SuperSport United. But they’ll have to bag at least five points from their remaining five games in order to ensure they live to see another season in the top-flight. @MihaliBaleka