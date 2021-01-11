Owen Da Gama hopes to rocket TS Galaxy up the DSTV Premiership table

CAPE TOWN - TS Galaxy have unveiled Owen Da Gama as their new, permanent head coach on Monday. Galaxy confirmed that Da Gama will replace Dan 'Dance' Malesela during a press briefing held in Johannesburg after Zipho Dlangalala stood in for the veteran coach, who has since moved to Chippa United. During his two-match spell in charge of Galaxy, Dlangalala registered one point from two matches, a 2-2 draw with Baroka FC and a 3-0 defeat at the hands of SuperSport United. Galaxy are currently in 13th position on the log table, having managed just one win in their opening 10 matches in the top flight. ALSO READ: Bradley Grobler equals SuperSport United’s all-time goal record in win over TS Galaxy

The 59-year-old Da Gama has penned a three-year deal with the Rockets. Galaxy president Tim Sukazi says Da Gama’s experience is going to be key for the newly-promoted team.

“We are delighted in announcing Owen Da Gama as the head coach of TS Galaxy Football Club. Owen is a seasoned coach who has lots of experience in the local game,” Sukazi said in a statement.

“Most importantly, Owen has a good understanding of the bulk of our current squad after having worked with them at Highlands Park.

“As a club, we took the view that we would be best placed with a coach who has experience in the local game as the season is already ongoing and there is no time to orientate a coach who has never coached in DSTV Premiership.”