“There are still players from National First Division who are still trying to find their feet,” says Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Highlands Park are not obsessed with league positions ,but their mission is to make an impact in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The boss of the Lions of the North, Owen da Gama, said they are not too worried about where they will finish on the log after Highlands were held AmaZulu to a 0-0 stalemate at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

It was their second successive draw after sharing the spoils with Orlando Pirates last week.

Highlands are now ninth on the log with 22 points after 17 games.

“I’ve said it from the the beginning: For us, it is not about top eight or fighting relegation or retaining our status.

“We want to come here and add value. We want to be as competitive as possible. Our determination and our competitive edge will determine where we end up.

“All I know is that this is going to be a much better team than they are right now,” Da Gama said.

Highlands Park will face Mamelodi Sundowns in their next assignment on January 22 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

“There’s going to be a lot of experience. There are still players from National First Division who are still trying to find their feet. There are other players that need a little bit more time. It is a time thing,” Da Gama added.

“With time, I would like to try and emulate what we did at Silver Stars before we become Platinum Stars. In the first season, we were 11th and in the second season, we were seventh.

“In our third season we finished fourth, and the following season we were second on the log and won the Telkom Knockout.

“For me, clubs should be getting better every season. That gives us a bit of hope, because some of the clubs are not getting better.”

