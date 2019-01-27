Dumsani Zuma from Kaizer Chiefs and Simphiwe Dlamini of Tornado clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsaneon Sunday. Photo: BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Kaizer Chiefs needed an own goal by Abongile Twani in the 94th minute to beat second division outfit Tornado FC 1-0 at a packed Sisa Dukashe Stadium in the round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. Only a dubious referee’s decision also stopped Tornado from getting a penalty late in extra time.

Ernst Middendorp’s Glamour Boys produced a substandard performance against Tornado. The match started with Chiefs applying all the pressure but the attacks all fizzled out when the Soweto side came close to their opposing penalty area. Bad decision-making and a lack of cohesion hampered Chiefs’ chances.

Excellent goalkeeping by Tornados’ Khanya Mini also kept Chiefs out. The home side’s defenders stood their ground well, with Twani, Siphiwe Khanya, Lonwabo Mhlakaza and Luzuko Dipha all deserving a mention. They managed to stop all the attacks from the normally dangerous Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker and Siphelele Ntshangase.

The first real chance for the Premier League team came in the 12th minute, but Castro could not capitalise on a mistake from Mini. Ntshangase followed up but shot high and wide.

Tornado’s best chance came in the 21st minute when Chiefs struggled to come to terms with a free kick from far outside the box and Kefuwe Siyoko out-jumped the defence. Goalkeeper Virgil Vries saved Chiefs’ blushes. Before halftime Ntshangase blew a good chance and the post kept Castro out. Parker also had a shot saved.

In the second half Parker, Castro, Hendrik Eksteen and replacements Gustavo Paez and Dumsani Zuma all threatened but with no success. The second half took the same course as the first with no real scoring opportunities for both sides.

Chiefs then struck shortly after the beginning of extra time when Twani tried to block a Castro shot but played the ball past Mini into his own net.

Tornado should have got a penalty in the 111th minute, but the referee blew offside. Replays showed that Siyoko was onside when he made his run into the box before being tripped by Chiefs’ defender Kgotso Moleko.

