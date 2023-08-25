Pablo Franco Martin not worried about Kaizer Chiefs, only AmaZulu

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin expects Kaizer Chiefs to emerge as a different beast as the two sides prepare for their league clash at the weekend. Usuthu will make the trip to Johannesburg in search of their first full set of points of the new season when they meet Amakhosi at FNB Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 5.30pm).

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have already tussled with Royal AM, SuperSport United and Richards Bay this season, with all their fixtures resulting in goalless stalemates. Martin and his men will come up against a struggling Chiefs side, with the Soweto club yet to secure a league victory this season even with their raft of supporters in attendance. The Spanish mentor, who arrived at the beginning of the current season, revealed that he anticipates Amakhosi to present a different challenge to the ones they’ve faced so far this season, with the home crowd also expected to play a role.

He also revealed that the form of their next opponents will not have any influence on their preparations for the fixture. “To be quite honest, I don’t care if Chiefs are under pressure ... I care about what I can control, and that’s my team,” he told the media. “We’ve watched their games and we know them and we know the

record from the previous seasons. “But I think it’s going to be a totally different game for the ones we’ve played so far because of everything – because of the greatness of the opponents, the fans in the stadium and we are playing a team that’s expected to be fighting for big things. “We need to go to that game with confidence, knowing that we can beat any opponent in this league.”

AmaZulu could be justified in touching down in Soweto with puffed chests, having recently accumulated a decent record against the Amakhosi. Chiefs have not defeated Usuthu for nearly three years now in all competitions, their last success against them coming in January 2021 under Covid-19 conditions.

After having not defeated Chiefs for nearly 20 years, AmaZulu have now won two out of their last seven against the Soweto giants – the other five resulting in draws, a positive statistic as they look to further their ambitions. Off-season arrival Wayde Jooste has slotted into the plans of coach Martin seamlessly, with his ability to play various positions a boon for the team. The former Orlando Pirates utility man revealed that the mood in the camp is buoyant and his teammates are ready for their match-up against the Phefeni Glamour Boys.