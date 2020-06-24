Parting ways with Rhulani Mokwena was a business decision, say Chippa United

DURBAN – Chippa United and Rhulani Mokwena are now history. Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys from Orlando Pirates on loan in February, but he was only in charge of the club for one game before the Premier Soccer League season was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus. In an interview with Independent Media, Chippa Chief Operations Officer (COO), Lukhanyo Mzinzi confirmed they have parted ways with Mokwena. "We had a short-term contract with coach Rhulani. Some call it a loan contract. That contract is ending next week Tuesday or at the end of the month if I may say. We worked well with the coach, he was just unfortunate to have only overseen one match because of circumstances beyond our control. “So, we've not extended the loan deal. We've allowed him to go back to Orlando Pirates," Mzinzi detailed.

"The decision was taken based of the business interests of the club. In as much as we love our coach, it was a business decision that we took. There's uncertainty at the business and we had to take business decisions. What is happening at the club affects everyone. We will allow him to go back to his parent club," he added.

Chippa were reported to have violated the lockdown regulations last week by holding a group training session.

"His departure has nothing to do with the reports that the club trained in one place which is not authorised under the lockdown regulations. It had nothing to do with that. It is a business decision," Mzinzi quipped.

Mzizi added that they did not have an idea on who would replace Mokwena. Before hiring Mokwena as head coach, former boss Dan Malesela had expressed an interest in returning to the club.

"No one can tell when the league will kickstart. We have to comply with all the rules and regulations before we can start to think about playing. We have assistant coaches and development coaches. We haven't discussed that matter," Mzinzi said.

