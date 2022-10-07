Patience finally paying off for Arthur Zwane, Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg — “Patience, patience, patience!” That’s all Arthur Zwane preached when he was unanimously endorsed as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach in May. But such is the demanding nature of Chiefs fans, that it has all been about results more than rediscovering the identity and culture of the club.

And that has put Zwane, his technical team and players under pressure given the fact that they struggled in the opening stages of the season. However, against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday, Zwane’s team showed that they could blend the two: find their identity and grind out results. Amakhosi had such a dominant start and finish in the first half that they went into the break 2-0 up – thanks to Caleb Bimenyimana and Keagan Dolly.

But that momentum was lost in the second half as Swallows threw everything, including the kitchen sink, at them and finally found a consolation goal from Waseem Isaacs. The contrasting displays are by no means a pleasant sight for Chiefs’ loyal supporters, who want the team to compete toe to toe with the best from start to finish. But it may be evidence of how Zwane and his troops could be mastering the art of winning, even though they are not at their best.

Matches like Wednesday’s also bring out the best in individuals given the change of responsibilities. As a result Njabulo Blom and Edmilson Dove changed roles. Blom, who hogged the headlines in the past few weeks due to a contractual issue with the club, was back to his old self in midfield, directing traffic.

He broke Swallows’ threat in his own half of the field, especially in the first stanza, while he sprinted to the other half to try and help out in attacking play as well. Dove proved that he could be Chiefs’ missing link in defence, given his work ethic that duly earned him the man-of-the-match award. The Mozambican international is 28 years old and has got a tank and ample experience that has seen him succeed at clubs like Cape Town City.

Chiefs’ defence has improved incredibly since his introduction as a left centre-back, even though goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, has struggled to keep clean sheets. Chiefs’ never-say-die attitude is also evident in their other new players. Bimenyimana was wasteful after the start, but he finally got it right with his lovely header. The Burundian can still do a lot more to improve on his finishing, though, given that he finds himself in scoring positions, only to rush or delay his final efforts.

Credit should go to Kgaogelo Sekgota. He is one of the most consistent players in the team this season, given his pace, tricky feet and eye for assists. “Ever since we started the season, he’s been our star player to be honest,” Zwane said of Sekgota, who recently got his first Bafana Bafana call-up as well. “He’s not going to be perfect. He’s going to make mistakes here and there because football is a game of mistakes. So far, so good, I am happy for him.”

Albeit not being at their best in the second half against Swallows, Zwane was thrilled with Chiefs’ first away win of the campaign, as they are closing in on the top. But they will know that they can’t rest on their laurels, given that Stellenbosch FC, who beat Maritzburg United 3-0 on Tuesday, are next up on Sunday. Stellenbosch have had a mixed start to the season after an impressive fourth-place finish last term, but they have proven to be tough customers for Chiefs in the past.