Patrick Maswanganyi one of the greatest SA has ever produced, says Kaizer Chiefs legend

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi’s form this past season seems to have won over a legend from a rival club. Maswanganyi, or “Tito” as he is affectionately known by fans, was so good during the 2023/24 season that many compared the 26-year-old to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane. He was one of the standout performers for Ezimnyama Ngenkani as they secured their second domestic cup double in as many years.

And now, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has gone as far as to say Maswanganyi was “one of the greatest ever” produced in South Africa. Khumalo, himself regarded as one of the GOATS of South African football, played with some of the biggest names of yesteryear, so he knows what he is talking about. “One of the greatest players that we have ever produced and we thank Orlando Pirates obviously for giving him the opportunity because I think that’s where his game started to unveil and started to change,” Khumalo said according to iDiski Times.