Patrick Maswanganyi one of the greatest SA has ever produced, says Kaizer Chiefs legend

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi’s form this past season seems to have won over a legend from a rival club.
Maswanganyi, or “Tito” as he is affectionately known by fans, was so good during the 2023/24 season that many compared the 26-year-old to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane. He was one of the standout performers for Ezimnyama Ngenkani as they secured their second domestic cup double in as many years.
And now, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has gone as far as to say Maswanganyi was “one of the greatest ever” produced in South Africa.
Khumalo, himself regarded as one of the GOATS of South African football, played with some of the biggest names of yesteryear, so he knows what he is talking about.
“One of the greatest players that we have ever produced and we thank Orlando Pirates obviously for giving him the opportunity because I think that’s where his game started to unveil and started to change,” Khumalo said according to iDiski Times.
“I’ve seen an unbelievable left-footed player that has a big heart. A player that can carry the team – only if also we allow him to be himself.
“We don’t have to restrict the likes of Themba, Tito, you know. Let them be themselves. Let them be players that can take us forward because you still have like your [Bathusi] Aubaas or [Teboho] Mokoena and [Sphephelo] Sithole that can be defensive midfielders.
“But, Tito, I would like to believe that he will like give us a positive results or if not results, he will give us what we expect out of him.”
Maswanganyi, who spent the entirety of last weekend’s game against Nigeria on the bench, will hope to feature on Tuesday evening when Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.
IOL Sport