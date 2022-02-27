Patrick Nyame saves the day as Royal AM down SuperSport United

Durban - Royal AM goalkeeper Patrick Nyame delivered yet another master-class performance for his side this season, helping them earn a vital 2-0 away win against SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon. SuperSport will only have themselves to blame for not winning. The chances were there for them but they failed to take advantage of them.

The opening ten minutes of the game were action packed. Royal AM surprisingly took the lead against the run of play in the 7th minute as Mxolisi Macuphu got himself into a good position through excellent timing of his run before slotting the ball beyond Ronwen Williams. Royal AM got their second after 76 minutes through Victor Letsoalo from the penalty spot after Guily Manziba was penalised for a foul in the box. Other than having to dig the ball out of his net, Williams did not have much else to do in the first half as Royal AM did not create any other opportunities of note.

SuperSport had a chance to make amends just a minute after conceding as they were awarded a penalty after Thamsanqa Gabuza was brought down in the box. Jamie Webber stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but his effort was saved by Nyame. Nyame made another good save just seven minutes later as he stopped Ghampani Lungu’s header. Lungu would end up spurning a chance after 20 minutes as he struck wide after Webber floated in a ball towards him.

Mxolisi Macuphu and Victor Letsoalo got on the scoresheet to help Royal AM to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Matsatsantsa 👏 They now move into 2⃣nd in the #DStvPrem standings 👑 pic.twitter.com/kd9EWwScoP — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 27, 2022 Williams had to make his first real save of the game after 49 minutes as Macuphu forced a save from him. Even though he slotted home the penalty, Letsoalo was kept quiet by the SuperSport defence and that may be of some concern to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. However, the attacker would have gained confidence from his strike. The result moved Royal AM to second in the league, albeit with two games in hand over Kaizer Chiefs. The Durban based club are having a successful first ever season in the top-flight and are firmly on course towards achieving a top eight finish which will earn them qualification to the MTN 8 tournament next season.