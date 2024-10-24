Independent Online
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Pay up, or else... Samir Nurkovic’s lawyer demands immediate R10 million payment from MaMkhize’s Royal AM

FILE - Royal AM face possible expulsion from the Betway Premiership if they don’t pay Samir Nurkovic, pictured, money that is owed to him for his brief stay at the KwaZulu-Natal club. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Published Oct 24, 2024

Share

Things are not looking good for KwaZulu-Natal club Royal AM, who could be kicked out of the Betway Premiership if they don’t comply with an order from Fifa.

And now, Samir Nurkovic’s lawyer loose set to turn the screw as he demands full payment from the club for his client.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic joined Royal AM in early 2022, but had his contract terminated in July of the same year without playing a single game.

That is when the dispute between the two parties arose, as Nurkovic claimed he was owed money by the club, totalling over R10 million. Royal AM is owned by Durban businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize.

World football governing body Fifa agreed with Nurkovic, ordering the club to pay him what was owed, and handed them a transfer ban after they failed to settle the matter.

They approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal the transfer ban, but it was thrown out by the Switzerland-based body, leaving MaMkhize’s club between a rock and a hard place.

Now, Nurkovic’s lawyer Davor Lazic said that they’re expecting immediate payment from the club.

“If payment is not forthcoming, several actions can be pursued, such as further transfer bans, points deductions, or even severe sanctions like relegation to a lower division,”Lazic said, as quoted by KickOff.

He went on to add they have written to the South African Football Association and the PSL regarding the matter.

“We firmly believe that they will act swiftly, especially considering that the responsible party, the club owner, has been attempting to evade payments by any means possible, for more than two years.”

Numerous attempts to get a comment from Royal AM on Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful.

IOL Sport

