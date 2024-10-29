Perfect Orlando Pirates sink TS Galaxy to extend their lead at the top of the league

Orlando Pirates stretched their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table to six points after beating TS Galaxy 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Sea Robbers are the pace-setters at the top of the Betway Premiership, having won all six of their games so far.

José Riveiro's Pirates have produced several goal-of-the-season contenders this campaign, and Tuesday was no different, with a beautiful pair of strikes from distance by rising stars Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng.



The goalkeeper didn't stand a chance 😮‍💨



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2024

With Mamelodi Sundowns suffering a shock loss to Polokwane City over the weekend, Tuesday’s result sent a massive statement to their rivals that Ezimnyama Ngenkani are serious title contenders this season. Pirates’ opener, scored by the talented Mbatha, was another beauty from a player who has had an impressive season so far. Struck from around 25 yards out, the ball kept low and crept under Ira Tapé in the TS Galaxy goal, giving the Sea Robbers a 1-0 lead early on.

Unfortunately, TS Galaxy didn’t react with urgency after conceding, while Pirates maintained their patient build-up play. As a result, play was largely concentrated in the middle of the park, with few chances for either side. In the second half, TS Galaxy had a chance to equalize, but after making his way into the box untouched, former Kaizer Chiefs youngster Puso Dithejane sent his effort wide of Sipho Chaine’s goal. Relebohile Mofokeng, just under a week after turning 20, once again showed he’s the real deal when he made it 2-0 with a stunning strike from distance.

With time running out, TS Galaxy were reduced to 10 men when Kamogelo Sebelebele was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card. The Rockers were looking to get back into the game, but Sebelebele took a tumble in the box in an attempt to win a penalty. Unfortunately for him, the referee was nearby and saw the obvious dive. The ref doesn't think twice about this 👇



It's back to the change rooms for Sebelebele 🟥➡️



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 29, 2024

In the end, Pirates held out for a 2-0 win, stretching their lead at the summit of the Betway Premiership to six points. Wins for AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United At Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, AmaZulu moved off the foot of the table with a 2-0 win — their first of the season — against Chippa United. Pule Ekstein and Celimpilo Ngema scored in the first half as Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane’s tenure as co-coaches got underway. At Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Sekhukhune United beat Richards Bay 2-0 to climb to third in the league.