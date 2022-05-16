Peter Shalulile crowned SA Premiership Player of the Month

Johannesburg - Eric Tinkler and Peter Shalulile were the big winners in the DStv Premiership monthly awards for April as they scooped the Coach and Player of the Month awards respectively. Tinkler coached Cape Town City to three wins and two draws last month as they bagged 11 points out of a possible 15. A feat that saw the Citizens climb up to the second spot on the log standings.

City’s dominance which saw them become the only unbeaten team in the league this year means that they are on course to qualify for continental football next season in the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup. However, in order to secure either of the two berths, they’d have to finish second or third on the log standings respectively. ALSO READ: This club is not for sale - Richards Bay owner Jomo Biyela

That’s why they’ll have to beat Stellenbosch in the iKapa derby on the last day of the season and bank on their counterparts to drop points in the process. Shalulile’s impressive form in front of goal also continued in April as he scored back-to-back league hat-tricks to inspire Mamelodi Sundowns to their record fifth title in a row – and 12th since the inception of the PSL 26 years ago.

To date, Shalulile has scored 22 league goals in 29 matches this season, while his three goals shy from matching Collins Mbesuma 25 league goals in a season. A record that’s been standing for 17 years. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs winger-cum-striker Keagan Dolly bagged the Goal of the Month award in April for his free-kick against Chippa United. This category was voted for by the public.

