Peter Shalulile deserves the accolades but is Andile Jali is the better all-rounder?

Cape Town - The football fraternity owes former Highlands Park director Larry Brookstone an apology after laughing at his claims that striker Peter Shalulile was worth R30-million two years ago. Although Mamelodi Sundowns did not fork out that amount of money when Shalulile moved from Makhulong to Chloorkop in 2020, he’s lived up to the tag of being the most prized player in the PSL currently.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shalulile was crowned the Footballer of the Season in back-to-back seasons at a virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night to become the first player to achieve this honour since Teko Modise in 2008 and 2009. It was a close call between him and teammate Andile Jali. But the former deserved it, not only for his record 30 goal contribution in 45 appearances across all competitions but for who he is. It’s hard to separate Shalulile as a person and player. He’s unselfish, charismatic and humble and unfortunately, not all talented footballers who play for top clubs possess these qualities.

When Shalulile hit a goal drought early this year, naysayers were already calling for him to be dropped. But the team’s coaching duo – Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena – backed their marksman. ALSO READ: Andile Jali's remarkable dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns rewarded at PSL Awards He duly repaid the faith shown in him by scoring back-to-back hattricks that helped the Brazilians win their fifth successive championship in a row, with four games to spare.

Story continues below Advertisement

As if that was not enough. He made a telling contribution in their domestic treble, scoring in the Nedbank Cup final 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants in Rustenburg on Saturday night. Mngqithi made a candid assessment about Shalulile, saying that he doesn’t think he’s the most talented player but what he does on the field overshadows his weak points in the end. In hindsight, Mngqithi was saying talent alone is not enough. He is right. Shalulile’s hard work and discipline has seen him achieve the improbable: being crowned the best player twice in a row.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, kudos to him for flying Namibia’s flag high and to the 15 coaches and captains that duly noticed his workrate. @Herman_Gibbs @MihlaliBaleka