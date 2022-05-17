Peter Shalulile faces difficult task to break Mbesuma's 17-year scoring record

Johannesburg - With 22 league goals under his belt, Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile is all but certain to win the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award this season. However, the Namibian faces an almost impossible task to beat the all-time record goals record in a season of 25 set by Collins Mbesuma of Kaizer Chiefs in the 2004/05 season. To equal Mbesuma's record, Shalulile will have to score a hat-trick in Sundowns' last league game of the season against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban this weekend.

To break it, he will have to score four goals. While this is in the realms of possibility, it is unlikely in reality. Royal AM will also be hungry to get points against Sundowns as they are still in with a strong chance of finishing second which would earn them qualification to next season's Caf Champions League. Shalulile was named as the Premiership's player of the month award for April following a good run of form and this is something that he can take confidence from. He scored two hat-tricks last month against Swallows FC and Golden Arrows. ALSO READ: Five local players that should retire from top-flight foobtall

"Winning the player of the month was great. God and my team-mates made it possible. It's overwhelming receiving the award because everyone put in hard work from the technical team, players staff and ground workers. I'm happy to receive the award and am hoping for more to come. It was an amazing feeling as I will go down in South African football history. I would like to thank the fans for sticking with us through difficult times," said Shalulile. A concerning fact about this season is that only three players have so far breached the 10 goal mark, namely Shalulile, Royal AM's Victor Letsoalo (14) and Bienvenu Eva Nga of Chippa United (10).

The lack of goalscoring in the Premiership is a problem that has been affecting the league for several years and it is highlighted as a big reason as to why Bafana Bafana have regularly churned out inconsistent performances at international level. Letsoalo is the only South African who has breached the 10 goal mark. After him are Ashley Du Preez and Mduduzi Mdantsane of Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town CIty respectively who have nine goals apiece.