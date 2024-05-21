Peter Shalulile to the rescue as ‘invincible’ Mamelodi Sundowns earn late draw at TS Galaxy

Peter Shalulile scored a late goal to earn Mamelodi Sundowns an unlikely 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy after an emotionally charged DStv Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night. Sundowns are now just one game away from finishing the season unbeaten, although TS Galaxy tried their level best to put an end to that historic run.

There was certainly no love lost between the two teams, as emotions spilled over after the final whistle, with a member of the Sundowns staff and Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic arguing and pointing fingers at each other. There has been an ongoing war of words between Ramovic and Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena this season. Mokwena was also pulled back by captain Ronwen Williams after the match.

The Mbombela Stadium is rocking!



Puso Dithejane scores and Mbombela erupts!



The celebrations, the emotions, this is box office football 🔥



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/TEsHw1OH8j — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 21, 2024 It certainly looked like the Galaxy players had their coach’s back on the night, as they gave the unbeaten Sundowns one of their toughest matches in the league campaign to date.

They fought for every ball and put in a few spicy tackles that had Sundowns rattled. In the last 15 minutes it looked like Sundowns would come short in their “invincible” quest, as Galaxy had numerous chances to kill off the match. Puso Dithejane, who was lucky to have been on the field at the time after a couple of rough challenges and stamping on a Sundowns player’s hand, eventually got the ball in the back of the net in the 78th minute after Galaxy finally made a counter-attack count.

All the drama 🥺



All the emotions 😤



look at what the goals meant to Sead Ramovic and Rulani Mokwena.



The reactions from the benches 🔥 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/hZFc8ihgaX — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 21, 2024 Ramovic jumped into the crowd to celebrate, as the Mbombela Stadium went berserk after the goal went in.