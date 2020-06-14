Pietermaritzburg businessman clarifies Bloem Celtic future

BLOEMFONTEIN Celtic are set to remain in the Free State. But the sense of anticipation about the future of the Mangaung club is almost palpable due to their unresolved financial woes. It hasn’t helped that TS Galaxy chairman, Tim Sukazi, went public with his desire to buy a Premier Soccer League (PSL) status and mentioned that Phunya Sele Sele were his target. Sukazi was in talks with Celtic about buying their status but the the former football agent appears to have taken a back seat after businessman Lebo Mokoena expressed his desire to rescue Celtic. In an interview with Independent Media, Mokoena, who didn’t want to get into too much detail, revealed that Celtic will be staying in Free State. “The team is in Bloemfontein. It will be staying there but there are few final details that we need to finish (before it can be official that the team is staying in Bloemfontein).

"Yes (I’ve done everything in my power to ensure that the team stays in Bloemfontein),” Mokoena detailed.

Mokoena was born and bred in Bloemfontein but he is based in Pietermaritzburg where his businesses operate from. He is the owner of the Mokoena Group.

“Everything is final, it is just one thing (that we need to seal and everything will be official). The team is safe,” he confirmed.

Celtic faithful were in the dark about their club following Sukazi’s insistence that he would relocate the club to Mpumalanga if he sealed a deal.

Mokoena said he understands the significance of Celtic being based in the Free State because he knew the club since his youth.

“Originally, I’m from Bloemfontein. Having been born there gives me the understanding and the importance of this team in Bloemfontein. At the age of 10, I was attending AGM meetings of this club,” Mokoena elaborated.

Despite the off the field drama, Celtic have punched above their weight. Before the Premier Soccer League was halted because of the coronavirus, Celtic were challenging for a top eight spot.

Celtic are also in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. They are pitted against Baroka FC. If they win they will meet Mamelodi Sundowns or Bidvest Wits in the final. Celtic haven’t won the cup since 2012.

PSL clubs are set to return to training tomorrow with the action expected to resume mid-July.

