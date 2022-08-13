Pirates aim to keep the unbeaten run going at Orlando on Sunday

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates will look to continue their unbeaten start to the DStv Premiership season when they welcome Chippa United to the Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm start). The Buccaneers began life under Jose Riveiro with a 1-0 win over Soweto rivals Swallows last weekend, before playing out to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates had taken the lead through new signing Nkosinathi Sibisi at the Danie Craven Stadium. However, the Maroons replied with an equaliser from Junior Mendieta to earn a share of the spoils. The Soweto giants are fourth in the table, one point adrift of leaders Royal AM, who remain the only team with a 100 percent record in the top flight after two matches.

Riveiro accepted the result in Stellenbosch after admitting their performance improved markedly in the second half, despite allowing the hosts to score. "I think it's a fair result. Both teams had moments during the game. The way Stellenbosch started the game was much better than us," the Spanish tactician said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"First half very tough, we couldn't get rid of the pressing easily, a lack of depth in our attacks so we lost the ball too many times, and we suffered the consequences. "In the second half I think we were much better than in the first one. We started to play much better with more rhythm. In our best moment in the second half, we conceded the goal. I think after the 90 minutes it's a fair result." Chippa have yet to register a win with Daine Klate at the helm after he replaced Kurt Lentjies during the off-season.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Chilli Boys kicked off proceedings with a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in Pretoria, but they were no match for Royal AM on Wednesday as they slipped to a 3-1 home defeat. Thwihli Thwahla led 2-0 at the break, and even though Diego Appollis halved the deficit 15 minutes from time, Ruzaigh Gamildien struck moments later to seal victory. The Eastern Cape outfit find themselves at the wrong end of the table once more in 13th place, although they are faring marginally better than Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, who lost their opening two encounters.

Story continues below Advertisement

Klate felt there were positives to take from their loss in midweek and stressed they need to show the same application that was on display in the second half, to stand a chance against Pirates this weekend. "In the first half, I think we were poor. I don't think we applied ourselves properly and Royal AM were the better team," he said. "When we came out for the second half we were much more positive. We played on the front foot, so the positive we take from here is how we ended the game.