Pirates and Wits play to a draw in a game of missed chances

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Hosts Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Bidvest Wits in their Absa Premiership match at Ellis Park on Saturday evening. A match point for either side will ensure that Pirates will remain in the third position on the log and Wits will hold on to their fifth place. Once Wits braved the early storm after Pirates swept upfield in quick succession with a wave of attacks in the opening minutes, they managed to take the initiative and at least two half-chances emerged. Wits' grip on the match was short-lived as Pirates, playing with an unusual 4-3- 3 formation imposed themselves on the match without leaving their mark. For a long spell Wits, with its 4-4-2 formation, was forced to settle for a defensive role.

Pirates should have opened the score just past the half-hour mark after Vincent Pule rounded the defence and Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss after a raid down the right flank. However, with the Wits goals unattended Pule attempt from an acute angle struck the side netting.

Two minutes later Goss was equal to the task when he pulled off a fine save after an excellent show of deft inter-passing by Pirates in the Wits penalty area.

After 40 minutes play Pirates were enjoying a 60% possession rate after their raids down the flanks, mostly on the left, had proved penetrative. They also held a superior 4-1 corner count at this stage.

However, in the dying minutes of the first half, all the pressure came from Wits and midfielder Haashim Domingo was ideally placed to break the stalemate at a time when the static Pirates defence was ball watching. Domingo's poor effort sailed wastefully wide of the target.

By now the game as crying out for a goal and ironically when the second-half play resumed, it was Domingo who was in the frame to score at a time when the Pirates' defence was in complete disarray. However, Domingo scoring effort was held out by the woodwork before Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands regained possession just two minutes into the half.

Wits continued to take the game to Pirates but failed to make an impact.

Just past the hour mark a rare Pirates raid down the centre of the park should have provided the opening goal but Goss pulled off an incredible save to deny Malawian Gabadinho Mhango.

A few minutes later the Wits defence had another close shave when Pule unleashed a scorcher from just outside the penalty area, but the shot flew fractionally wide of the upright - and the despairing dive of Goss.

In the final 15 minutes, Pirates upped their sense of urgency as they waged a strong effort to make the breakthrough, but the Wits defence stood firm, mostly in the face of long-range scoring efforts.

Wits did manage to reverse the flow of the game on the odd occasion and came perilously to scoring, but their best effort was undone by offside play, four minutes from the end.

Pirates have now gone four games without a goal, and their status as outside title contenders is fast slipping from their grasp.

Goss, the Wits goalmouth custodian, deservedly claimed the 'Man of the Match' award.

IOL Sport