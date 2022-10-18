Pirates back to winning ways, SuperSport United top Premiership log

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates finally ended a three-match winless streak with a well-taken 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday evening. After a slick first-half performance, Pirates did not enjoy the same measure of superiority in the second half. Arrows grew in confidence as the second half progressed but did not exploit their good fortune.

Rightwing Monnapule Saleng, who was joined by Kermit Erasmus and Deon Hotto in the Pirates' three-man attack, scored both first-half goals in the space of 18 minutes. Erasmus supplied the scoring feeds each time. Pirates central defender Olisa Ndah also had a hand in both goals after he sparked attacking forays with lengthy passes upfield from deep positions. Arrows failed to sense the danger and failed to deal with the seemingly upfield kicks. Saleng's opening score in the sixth minute capped an exciting start by Pirates, who came within a whisker of scoring in the second minute after midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo hit the crossbar with a rocket from the edge of Arrows’ goalmouth.

Thereafter, Pirates swarmed the Arrows' half with a wave of attacks and that allowed them to have 11 shots at goal, although only five were on target. Earlier on Tuesday, SuperSport United made it three wins in a row after defeating hosts Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium. The outcome meant that SuperSport moved to the Premiership standings and one point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns. Stellenbosch slipped down to the seventh spot on the log.

Jamie Webber opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a low shot to hand SuperSport a 1-0 lead. Bradley Grobler sealed SuperSport's 2-0 win in the 67th minute with his third goal in as many matches. Also earlier on Tuesday, high-flying Chippa United bagged a fourth straight win in the Premiership after defeating Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium.

The only goal of the match was scored by Etiosa Ighodaro, who was recalled to the Chippa side. After spurning several early first-half chances, Chippa came good with an Ighodaro header in the 27th minute. For the first time in Chippa's history in top-flight football, they were able to record four consecutive wins in the Premiership. They are now in sixth place on the log. @Herman_Gibbs