Pirates’ Champions League qualification hopes over after they blow two goal lead in Royal AM draw

Durban — Royal AM proved once more why they're labelled the "comeback kings' as they rallied from two goals down to end Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League hopes after snatching a 2-2 draw at the Chatsworth Stadium on Friday night. Pirates made their intentions clear early on as Thembinkosi Lorch grabbed his fourth assist in two games when he set up Deon Hotto to open the scoring in the 3rd minute.

Story continues below Advertisement

The home side took a while to get warm and Hotto capitalised on questionable defending, tapping in on the far post after a delightful cross by Lorch. One became two three minutes later as Kwameh Peprah got in on the act when he headed home with just goalkeeper Marlon Heughs to beat in the sixth minute. Royal AM's left hand side was exposed once more and Lorch found space and thereafter floated a ball into the box, after a bad clearance flew up in the air, Peprah was quickest and grabbed his seventh goal of the campaign.

Thabo Matlaba rolled back the years and inserted a late addition into the contenders for goal of season when he pulled one back for the home side in the 79th minutes. The 35 year old left back picked a from 30 yards out and rifled a cracker that ricocheted off the upright and in, a sight Buccaneers fans know all to well. Substitute Mfundo Thikazi sealed the come back when he sneaked in on the far an expertly fired through a guarded near pole and ensured that his side grabbed a share of the spoils.

Story continues below Advertisement