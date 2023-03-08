Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Pirates, Chiefs mourn the passing of Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo

Siphamandla Mtolo in action for Richards Bay during last weekend’s DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs

FILE - Siphamandla Mtolo in action for Richards Bay during last weekend’s DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published Mar 8, 2023

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has expressed his condolences to Richards Bay FC who suffered the tragic loss of midfielder Siphamandla Mtolo.

In a statement, Richards Bay FC informed that the player collapsed at a training session on Tuesday morning, and subsequently passed away moments later.

Spaniard Riveiro said at Wednesday's press conference that Pirates are ready to offer any support Richards Bay needs. The conference was called ahead of the team's Nedbank Cup last-16 clash on Saturday evening against Venda Football Academy, at Orlando Stadium.

"Let me take the chance as the representative of the whole family of Orlando Pirates to express our condolences to our colleagues at Richards Bay," said Riveiro.

"We all received the bad news, and we send our support and love in this difficult moment."

Also at Wednesday's press conference was Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard. He was standing in for coach Arthur Zwane, who had taken ill.

Sheppard said the club sent its sincere condolences to the family of the fallen Richards Bay player.

"We (South African football) lost a soldier, and it is a heavy loss. Mtolo played a huge part in Richards Bay gaining promotion from the First Division," said Sheppard who outlined the importance of regular medical check-ups.

SEE ALSO: Siphamandla Mtolo's death serves as a wake-up call for clubs to adhere to Fifa’s medical guidelines

"It is so important that players have regular medical check-ups, and it’s something that should be routine. We must get the players' medical history when recruiting.

"When we recruit players, even from abroad, we need to make sure that players are fit and in good health. We've been in situations where we are about to sign players, and then discover he has a hole in his heart."

Chiefs will host the First Division outfit Casric Stars at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

