Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admits he underestimated Dondol Stars

Even though Stars had eliminated the likes of AmaZulu and SuperSport United already from the competition, Pirates would have still thought that it would be easy path for them to the semi-finals.

“I was calm on the bench. I was quite sure that we would make it before the penalties. It’s a football game and anything can happen. If we were playing basketball, we probably would have won with a 30 or 40 points advantage. This is football and it is very complex. It’s easy and complex at the same time. These things can happen,” said Riveiro.

He conceded that he was taken by surprise by Dondol and that he was not expecting the game to go to penalties.

“Penalties are not what we planned. It was also not really a surprise. It is a cup game and these games are special. That is why we love cups everywhere around the world. South Africa is not an exception. We faced a good team. There are a couple of PSL teams who can tell you about them and we managed to do enough to avoid the penalties. To be honest, we were also very unlucky in the last touch,” said Riveiro.