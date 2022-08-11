Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admits his side deserved a draw against Stellenbosch

Cape Town — The new Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro admitted that Wednesday's 1-1 stalemate against Stellenbosch was a fair reflection of the contest. He said Pirates were to fortunate to enjoy a half-time lead in their DStv Premiership clash at the damp Winelands venue.

Pirates struggled to handle the pressing game of their hosts at the Danie Craven Stadium and were on the back foot for most of the first half before new signing Nkosinathi Sibisi grabbed the opening goal with a thunderous header on the stroke of half-time.

“I have to say that we were very surprised about the Stellenbosch rhythm in the first minutes, we didn’t find ways to get rid of the pressing, whatever comes to my mind will sound like an excuse,” Riveiro said. “The fact is that they were much better than us in the first period and the game is like this, we went into half-time with an advantage and we didn’t deserve it at all.” Stellenbosch equalised in the second half through Junior Mendieta.

“They did a fantastic job in the first half, and we corrected the situation in the second half,” said the Pirates boss. “I think the team was much better at the beginning of the second period and then when we were probably in our best moment of the game, they equalised. “I think in the end both teams had chances due to the craziness at times on the pitch, I think the result is fair, both teams deserved to get something,” Riveiro said.

