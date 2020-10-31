Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer goes home to Germany to attend to sick son

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates have announced that coach Josef Zinnbauer has left the country to attend to his son, who is in hospital in Germany.

After leading the Sea Robbers to an impressive 3-0 victory over Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 on Saturday, the German left Orlando Stadium straight for OR Tambo.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that the Club has granted the head coach leave to go home to Germany,” the club said on its website on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital,” the statement continued.

“The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time.