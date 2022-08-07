Pirates coach Riveiro hails goalkeeper Ofori after Sea Robbers sink Swallows

Durban — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has hailed Richard Ofori after his team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Swallows.
Ofori made a couple of good saves to keep Pirates’ lead. The Ghana international will be hungry to embark on a good run of form to boost his chances of being in the Ghanaian squad that will play in the 2022 World Cup due to be held in Qatar later this year.
Overall, Pirates had 16 shots in the game and 56% ball possession. Riveiro did add that his side should have scored more goals.
“Ofori made a couple of super saves in the second half. We had a few transitions and chances to score in the second half. We should have definitely won by more than 1-0,” said Riveiro.
In the end, it was Bienvenu Eva Nga’s goal for the Sea Robbers which decided the game. The Cameroonian arrived from Chippa United having scored 10 goals last season and there will be heavy expectations on him to score regularly this term.
“The atmosphere was beautiful. Hopefully as the games progress more people come into the stadium. We are going to need them. It’s nice to play with people in attendance so I’m happy. Credit must go to the opponent (Swallows). They were trying to find solutions in the second half and we took too long to start performing well in the second half,” said Riveiro.
Pirates next travel to the Western Cape to take on one of last season’s surprise packages Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium.
IOL Sport