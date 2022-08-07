Pirates coach Riveiro hails goalkeeper Ofori after Sea Robbers sink Swallows

Durban — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has hailed Richard Ofori after his team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Swallows.

Ofori made a couple of good saves to keep Pirates’ lead. The Ghana international will be hungry to embark on a good run of form to boost his chances of being in the Ghanaian squad that will play in the 2022 World Cup due to be held in Qatar later this year.

Overall, Pirates had 16 shots in the game and 56% ball possession. Riveiro did add that his side should have scored more goals.

“Ofori made a couple of super saves in the second half. We had a few transitions and chances to score in the second half. We should have definitely won by more than 1-0,” said Riveiro.