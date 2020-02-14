JOHANNESBURG – Josef Zinnbauer and Gabadinho Mhango are a match made in heaven for Orlando Pirates.
The duo, who have been the cornerstone of the Buccaneers’ resurgence in recent weeks, were rewarded for their exploits when they were crowned the Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for January yesterday at the PSL offices.
Early in December, German coach Zinnbauer took over a listing Sea Robbers’ ship, steering it out of the bottom half of the log to an impressive second spot so far, thanks to six wins and one draw in seven matches.
That was, moreover, a great start for the 49-year-old whose appointment was not met with wild enthusiasm by the fans.
However, Zinnbauer’s offensive approach was welcomed by his players from the outset as they’ve scored a whopping 15 goals, 10 coming from striker Mhango, under his stewardship.