Pirates eyes Galaxy win as Timm and Co. want to keep their title aspirations alive

Johannesburg — Miguel Timm has a history of reaching cup finals, but he wants to go all the way with Orlando Pirates in the Premiership which is a marathon. Timm initially lost out on the Nedbank Cup with Maritzburg United after reaching the final in 2019, losing to Free State Stars in Cape Town.

He won the 2021 edition with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila against Chippa United, before losing out on last season’s crown with Marumo Gallants. Gallants were basically defending their trophy enroute to their final defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns after they bought the status of TTM. Timm, though, has since left the Gallants' camp, joining the Sea Robbers’ where he’s fitted like a glove, playing seven matches thus far.

Albeit his impressive form in the midfield, Pirates have stuttered – winning three league matches, drawing two and losing two since the start. But Timm and Co, who were bruised 1-0 by Maritzburg in their last league match, are eager to get their title aspirations back on track tonight. The Bucs will host TS Galaxy, who’ve been impressive thus far, at Orlando Stadium, with eyes set to be fixed on their home side’s kingpin, Timm.

Timm has played more matches this term than any other central midfield at Pirates who’ll also miss the suspended Goodman Mosele tonight. “I wouldn’t say I’ve played a lot of games. I recently made my fifth start,” Timm played down his bright start during Pirates’ media open this week. “But I did express to the technical team that I want to learn about the transition, new system and my teammates, which will obviously take time.”

“I think I’ve worked hard enough to earn the minutes that I have got so far. I’ve tried to improve in each game that has passed by since day one. “But obviously there’s still a big room for improvement and I hope to work hard. There’s a tough competition here. There are internationals.” Timm is fighting for a starting berth with players such as Mosele, Ben Motshwari and Thabang Monare who have all represented Bafana Bafana.

But with football a team sport, Timm cannot win matches alone. And that’s why and the rest of his teammates have to contribute to their revival. Their lukewarm start to the season has seen drop down to fifth on the log as they trail leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns by two points. But the 30-year-old has ample faith in his teammates and technical team that they can bring back the club’s glory days and win the title this campaign.

“I am a born winner. I’ve proven that with smaller clubs, having reached three cup finals in my past four seasons,” he said as he went down memory lane. “It doesn’t feel any different here. But obviously the expectations from the club management and the fans are high. And I take that as a motivation. “We want to make the people happy and get the club more trophies, something that hasn’t happened much in the last few years, though.”

“100%, we want to win all the cups that are up for grabs, especially the league. It’s a marathon and we are only seven games in,” Timm said. “We know there’s been a bit of inconsistency but not for a lack of trying. We’ve been creating but not converting. We’ve got to try and correct that.” @Mihlalibaleka