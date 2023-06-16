Pirates lose technical staffer to Jake White’s Bulls, Jali speculation rife

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates on Friday announced they have parted with their Senior Rehabilitation Specialist Stephen Plummer, who will be rejoining Jake White’s Blue Bulls. Pirates’ statement read: ‘Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an amicable decision to part ways with long-serving senior rehabilitation specialist Stephen Plummer.

“After spending eight wonderful years with the club, Stephen will be leaving the mighty ‘Buccaneers’. “Stephen has handed in his request to leave the club to return to the Blue Bulls – the team where he was working before joining the club in 2015. “Management has given him their blessings and wants to thank Stephen for the years of service.

“The process is underway for the club to fill this vacancy, including that of a sports scientist.” Meanwhile, not much has been happening in the transfer market for Pirates, but there is growing speculation that Andile Jali, the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, could make a dramatic return to the Buccaneers. Jali joined Sundowns after a spell with Belgian team KV Oostende. Prior to that move, Jali spent five seasons with Pirates and played 98 games there.

Pirates have reportedly made a one-year offer to Jali, who has been on the radar of several big-name clubs. Of late, Pirates have signed a goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, from TS Galaxy, and midfielder Siphelo Baloni from First Division club All Stars. Buthelezi played in 21 Premier Soccer League matches and kept 10 clean sheets.