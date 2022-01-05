Pirates’ media officer arrested for allegedly assaulting TS Galaxy’s Minenhle Mkhize

Durban — TS Galaxy’s media officer, Minenhle Mkhize has followed through on his promise as his Orlando Pirates counterpart, Thandi Merafe, has reportedly been arrested and charged with a case of common assault. It’s been weeks since an Orlando Pirates and Galaxy off the pitch clash dominated the headlines with Galaxy management and staff being denied access into the Orlando Stadium.

The Rockets’ boss, Tim Sukazi, relayed his anger and disappointment at the incident in which he alleged involved Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza. “In my view he's implicated because I spoke to him (Khoza) on the phone, and of course the chief of security came back to say that I shouldn't go in,” he said. Mkhize, a former IOL Sport football writer, recently spoke out on SAFM about the incident and the kind of treatment the Galaxy staff were subjected to, and the violent scenes that preceded thereafter.

“I was also assaulted in Orlando. I was slapped by the Pirates Media Officer Thandi. I was shocked. I didn't know what to do. But I couldn't hit back, not when we are facing serious issues of GBV in the country,” said Mkhize. “I'm very disappointed because I looked up to her. But what can I do,” he said. The case against Merafe is set to be heard next week Tuesday, but TimesLive have reported that Pirates have hit back themselves as security personnel within the Buccaneers ranks opened their own case of assault against a Galaxy staff member.