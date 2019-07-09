Caio Marcelo was scouted because he is a centreback who can help Pirates build from the back, and has a left foot to complement his overall traits. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Johannesburg – The Soweto giants have released Brazilian defender Caio Marcelo after a spell of just over a year at the club. Orlando Pirates announced the news on their official website on Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old defender, who made 8 appearances for the Soweto club in the past season and scored one goal, had submitted a transfer request citing he was homesick and had been unable to adjust to life in South Africa.

“The Club has since acceded to Mr Marcelo's request having spoken to the player and his father. We would like to wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the club said on their website.

There were rumoured talks of Marcelo heading to the Eastern Cape with Chippa United, but the player is understood to have refused the deal and chose to return home instead.

The 21-year-old joined the Bucaneers in 2018 from Brazilian club side, Nova Iguaco. He joined immediately after completing a loan deal with the Brazil based Vasco Da Gama club.

Marcelo joins the likes of defender Thabo Matlaba, utility man Abbubaker Mobara and striker Thamsanqa Gabuza who have been shown the exit door by the Sea Robbers this transfer season.

Nelson Mabela