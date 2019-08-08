Rodney Ramagalela (Highlands Park) and Happy Jele (Pirates) during the 2019 MTN8 Launch on Wednesday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Aware of the old saying “third time is a lucky charm”, Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele believes this is the season where they’ll turnaround their fortunes and win silverware. “We are going for everything that’s on offer,” Jele stated during this term’s MTN8 Launch in Hyde Park yesterday. “My job is to motivate the guys to put in extra work so that we can get something for the team.

It’s been a while since we won a trophy for Orlando Pirates but for us, we just have to motivate each other. I’ve got senior guys in the team that will be able to help me.”

Granted, Pirates’ ambition is to bag silverware this season, ending their five-year trophy drought. So far, so good, with a number of signings already making their debut in Pirates’ 3-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in their Premiership opener.

Rodney Ramagalela (Highlands Park) and Happy Jele (Pirates) during the 2019 MTN8 Launch at the Park on 7, Hyde Park in Johannesburg. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

“The coach knows which players to play in a different game,” Jele stated. “We’ve got a lot of players in the team and all of them are good. We compete in all the positions that we play in. I believe it’s going to be tough for us considering the number of games that we’ll be playing.

But I believe the coaches know better than me (in terms of the personnel to play). But I like the fact that the new guys that have come into the team and have been doing well in the practise matches and training.”

Jele and Co start their quest for MTN8 glory against Highlands Park next weekend.

The Star

Like us on Facebook