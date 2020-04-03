Pirates' virtual training 'just not the same' for Motshwari

JOHANNESBURG - Ben Motshwari is chuffed at the prospect of getting to train with his Orlando Pirates teammates twice a day, but says the lack of physical interaction has been hard to comprehend.

The recently imposed national lockdown, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, has brought a complete halt to all forms of sport in South Africa. For the Buccaneers, it’s almost business as usual when it comes to their training sessions and slots. From the comfort of their home, they assemble for training at least twice a day, in the morning and afternoon.

To some extent, Motshwari is pleased that they are still able to work together as a unit - something that could come in handy should the season resumes - but it breaks his heart that he can only see his peers through a screen.

“It’s difficult because you can only see your teammates through a screen. But you have to do what you have to do because right now no one can move since what has been happening around the world,” Motshwari said.

“What’s even more difficult is the fact that we don’t know if they’ll extend the lockdown or not. Not being at training with the rest of the guys is tough because there’s no cohesion and training alone cannot be the same.”