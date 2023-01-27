Johannesburg – Soweto giants Orlando Pirates will travel to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium for a battle against Marumo Gallants tomorrow, looking to avoid a historic defeat in a match scheduled for 8pm. The hosts Bahlabane ba Ntwa have never been able to claim a victory over the Buccaneers in their short existence in the top flight.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will hope his charges continue their impressive run after scoring seven goals in their past two matches, four of those coming in the second half. This encounter may also present a chance for the Sea Robbers faithful to catch a glimpse of their new striker Souaibou Marou.

For Gallants, their run of form has seen them emerge as favourites for the dreaded drop, even with mastermind mentor Dan "Dance" Malesela at the helm. The Limpopo-based club have only managed to collect two out of a possible 18 points in their past six games, the kind of form that makes them desperate for a shock win.

In the earlier encounter tomorrow, the meeting of two in-form sides – Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United – takes centre stage at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 3:30 pm. The imperious Brazilians are seemingly purring their way into yet another DStv premiership title, swatting away opposition teams with consummate ease. Sundowns are currently on a 13-game winning streak, the first of its kind in Premier Soccer League (PSL) history, but will have a tricky assignment next in the form of Sekhukhune.

Babina Noko are yet to taste defeat under the guidance of coach Brandon Truter, claiming four victories and a draw in the five matches he’s been in charge. Sekhukhune’s recent upturn in form has seen them surge up the DStv premiership table, escaping possible relegation trouble and putting themselves in the CAF competitions conversation in their fifth-place slot. At the Dobsonville Stadium, the experienced duo of Gavin Hunt and Ernst Middendorp will lock horns as SuperSport United visit Swallows FC at 5:30 pm.

Although riddled with goals, this encounter has surprisingly produced just a single winner in their past five encounters, with Matsatsantsa claiming a handsome 3-0 win back in 2021. Hunt's boys have hit a mini-slump since the resumption of the second half of the season after impressing prior to the World Cup break.

Matsatsantsa have lost two of their past three games and were lucky enough to avoid defeat in their last match after Ricardo Goss saved an 89th-minute penalty against Richards Bay. The pressure of relegation worry currently clouds the Dube Birds down in 14th spot and a first-ever victory over SuperSport would help lift them as high as 12th.