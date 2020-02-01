Pirates win again to climb to second place in the league









Orlando Pirates players celebrate their win at the end of their Absa Premiership game against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates moved into second place on the Absa Premiership standings after their 2-1 win over hosts Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday evening. Pirates could have won by the length of Long Street but they failed to exploit a plethora of scoring opportunities. Nevertheless, they managed two goals for a deserving victory to stretch their winning streak to five games. By the time the weekend fixtures are completed Chippa will take a drop or two from their 12th place. The match started off at a fast pace with both sides in all-out attack mode and defences were tested in the opening minutes. There were shots on goal at either end and Pirates' Malawian international Gabadinho Mhango came closet but his effort from an acute angle was held out by the far post in the seventh minute. Mhango did manage to open the score three minutes later when he netted from the 'spot' after his teammate Luvuyo Maela was upended in the penalty box by Chippa defender Gregory Damons (1-0).

The goal seemed to lift Pirates' play a notch or two and their pacey play off the ball was proving a nightmare for Chippa's rearguard.

Pirates unleashed a wave of attacks upfield and it came as no surprise when they went further ahead through Mhango in the 19th minute. He was allowed too much time on the ball after Chippa's defence was bamboozled by Pirates' feisty inter-play in the striking zone (2-0).

Chippa were forced to rely on counter-attacks to keep their challenge alive and they looked threatening whenever they found space down the right flank. Chippa came good on one such counter when Nigerian Augustine Kwem, showing great composure in front of goal, scored in the 29th minute to keep their hopes alive.

In the 36th minute, Mhango was winded after he was struck in his stomach by the ball and he was stretchered off. A minute later he rejoined the fray and was back in the spotlight in the 40th minute when he took a tumble in the Chippa penalty area after a tackle by Chippa fullback Gaona Modisane. Referee Victor Hlungwani ignored Pirates' vehement appeals for a penalty, and perhaps rightly so on the evidence of TV replays.

Just ahead of the halftime break, Pirates were on verge of scoring but were denied by Chippa keeper Veli Mothwa who made two brilliant saves.

In injury time, Chippa came close to snatching a goal against the run of play after Thabo Rakhale ballooned his shot over the crossbar after an excellent goalmouth cross by Damons.

When play restarted it was Chippa who started asking all the questions. The Pirates defence absorbed the pressure although they conceded a corner and over a 12-minute spell, Chippa had at least two gilt-edged chances to score.

Once Pirates had braved this spell, they managed to transfer the action to the opposite end of the field and Chippa’s defence was stretched to the limit.

Mhango, with not a defender in striking distance, missed a sitter in the 62nd minute when he tried to lob the ball over Mothwa’s head, and his effort was deflected for a corner.

The let-off allowed Chippa back into the game and they made several sorties deep into the Pirates half but there was no reward for their efforts which were sprung mostly from outside the opposition penalty area.

Pirates finished strongly but were denied by Chippa's unrelenting defence at the end of an absorbing encounter.

African News Agency (ANA)