On Saturday, the Brazilians recorded yet another milestone in the Pan-African competition, becoming the first South African league side to end the group stage round robin unbeaten in all six matches, thanks to four wins and two draws.
While that rich vein of form saw them snatch four points from rivals Wydad Casablanca, it also increased the volume on the outside noise that the South Africans will be one of the teams to beat in the knockout stage of the competition.
Having been bundled out of the competition in the semi-finals last season by Casablanca, the tournament has proven that nothing can be taken for granted, and that’s why it’s important for teams to secure qualification for the next edition of the competition.
For PSL teams, the qualification route to the Champions League is sealed courtesy of a top two finish on the Absa Premiership log standings, something that hasn’t been an issue for Sundowns in the last five seasons.