Pitso comes clean: I used to support Chiefs

DURBAN - The cat is out of the bag, South Africa. It may be hard to believe but as a young lad from Kagiso, Pitso Mosimane was once a die-hard Kaizer Chiefs supporter!

“I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs by the way. People don’t know that. I don’t hate Kaizer Chiefs, but they are my competition. It is nothing personal,” the Mamelodi Sundowns coach said in an interview.

Mosimane has been aiming jibes at Amakhosi all season long. He always calls Chiefs a “well-rested” team because they are not competing for any of the continental titles this year. The 55-year-old Pitso also hasn’t been afraid to accuse Chiefs of benefiting from match officials’ mistakes this season.

As a result Chiefs fans don’t want anything to do with Mosimane, but they don’t know that he was once part of the family...

“I know a lot of people don’t like some of the things I say about them (Chiefs), but we are rivals in the league. I also talked about Orlando Pirates in the same way when we were competing for the league for the past two seasons. Not that I hated them. It is competition, nothing personal.” Mosimane said.