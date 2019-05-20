“If our league was not the best in Africa, we would not have Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns year-in and year-out representing us in Africa,” said Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

He’s probably won enough trophies over the last decade to not miss any, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was sincere in praising Orlando Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic at the PSL Awards on Sunday night. Sundowns were really up against it in trying to stay in the Premiership title race as they had to juggle the demands of the Caf Champions League with having to keep a strong Pirates outfit at bay in Mzansi.

It went all the way to the last game of the season, and Masandawana pulled it off with a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

The Buccaneers kept their side clean by dispatching Polokwane City 3-0 at Orlando Stadium, but it was not enough as Sundowns ended in 59 points, two ahead of the Soweto giants.

It was like two heavyweight boxers slugging it out over 12 rounds – unlike Deontay Wilder’s first-round demolition of Dominic Breazeale over the weekend – and Mosimane acknowledged his main rival when he announced as the Coach of the Season at the PSL Awards in Durban on Sunday night.

“If our league was not the best in Africa, we would not have Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns year-in and year-out representing us in Africa,” the Sundowns mentor said after receiving his trophy.

“I would like to thank the 15 PSL coaches who really, really have given us a run, and Coach Micho, I share this with you, because for the last two years, you have been consistent. And you have been a gentleman and a true sportsman. You deserve it also.

The PSL Awards 2018/19 were a great SUCCESS! 🥇👆



Hlompho Kekana - Midfielder of the season ✅

Ricardo Nascimento - Defender of the season ✅

Pitso Mosimane - Coach of the season ✅#Sundowns #ForeverYellow #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/87TRhOVvpq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 20, 2019

“Benni (McCarthy of Cape Town City) has also done very well – it is his first year, but he still has a long way to go.

“I’d also like to thank the Yellow Nation – our supporters. You’ve moved from small drums to bringing big drums to the stadiums. You brought your own character, and stayed behind to sing for us, when we lose (too).”

