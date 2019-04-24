“I’m still going to say it – it’s okay if Sundowns don’t win the league. We can win it next year,” Pitso Mosimane said. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite watching his team go level on points with PSL log leaders Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is still “not excited” about the Premiership this season. Masandawana recovered from a 25th-minute strike by Mark Mayambela for Chippa United to run out 3-2 victors at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday afternoon.

Sundowns were scheduled to leave South Africa tonight en route to Morocco for Friday’s Caf Champions League semi-final first leg against Wydad Casablanca (9pm SA time kickoff).

Hlompho Kekana headed home the equaliser against Chippa, and then Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino extended the lead to 3-1 in the second half.

There was a late scare when Rhulani Manzini pulled one back for the visitors with six minutes to go, but Sundowns survived a late flurry of attacks to claim the three points.

Mosimane’s team are on 50 points with Pirates, but trail the Buccaneers on goal difference.

“Difficult game, because Chippa gave us a hard time, to be honest. They had their nice combination passes and play, and we had a little bit of a challenge at the end,” Mosimane told SuperSport.

“But what’s important is we scored three goals. We scored two over the weekend, but again I think confidence on Lebo (Maboe) in front of goals… he decides to pass. He must take it himself and finish it.”

While left back Tebogo Langerman was the Man of the Match, Uruguayan Sirino again impressed with his fine touches, including the free kick for Kekana’s header, and his cool finish for the third Sundowns goal.

“Gaston scored a more difficult goal than the chances Lebo got. It’s okay, we won the game,” Mosimane said.

“(Gaston) He didn’t play well in the first 20 minutes. He lost balls. But when Gaston is there, you know he is going to deliver a pass and assist. He gave KK the ball to score.

“He is an important player, and we took him out – Mshishi, Vila, Gaston – we need them.”

But Mosimane again expressed with his frustration with the PSL for not deciding on a punishment after Sundowns were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in Wayne Arendse against Wits last October.

“I’m still going to say it – it’s okay if Sundowns don’t win the league. We can win it next year,” the coach said.

“I still don’t know how many points I have, and still don’t know who is going to get the points or how many points are going to get deducted.

“So, I’m not excited. It doesn’t mean anything to me. I’m talking about me, personally. I know what can happen to me, but Pitso will talk.”

