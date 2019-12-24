Sundowns are on the lookout for two attackers in the January transfer window to bolster the squad in their attempts to retain the Absa Premiership. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the lookout for two attackers in the January transfer window to bolster the squad in their attempts to retain the Absa Premiership.

Sundowns are chasing a record 10th league title in the Premier Soccer League era.

But they will have to earn it the hard way with Kaizer Chiefs leading them by seven points after 14 matches.

Amakhosi are the early pacesetters who have steamrolled everything in their path, including Sundowns. The reigning champions on the other hand have stuttered in their defence. But they have found their groove in recent weeks, bouncing back stronger in the league, winning the Telkom Knockout and they are in the driver’s seat in the CAF Champions League. Pitso Mosimane would like to continue that run and improve in the domestic league which is why he wants to strengthen the attacking force.

“I think that we should sign two players,” Mosimane said. “If you look at the way we are, we are getting thin. We need two players. We need an attacker, somebody who can help us score goals because when Mauricio (Affonso) isn’t there we don’t have a No 9. Lebo (Maboe) is a No 9 but he hasn’t been on top form, which is why we play Vila (Sibusiso Vilakazi) there and Ali Mezza who likes to play on the side. I don’t want to be going to Thapelo (Morena) and them to play there. I don’t think it’s right.

"The second one is going to be another attacker. We need to reinforce a little bit upfront, maybe a winger. If he is a winger, he must be a powerful winger and be a little bit better than Pitso (Siphelele Mkhulise). He must have presence. We are on top of somebody. A very good player, but he doesn’t play here. He is a foreigner.”

Sundowns did sign an attacker at the start of the season, former Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie.

“Tokelo, I don’t know (what is happening with him). You must ask (the club’s general manager) Yogesh (Singh). But I haven’t seen him. Maybe you can locate him. We will see,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns are currently in Algeria for their clash with USM Alger in the Champions League on Saturday. The Brazilians sit at the top of Group C after two rounds with four points. Mosimane wants the club to collect at least four more points against the Algerian side who they will play back-to-back, starting on Saturday and then hosting them on 10 January.

“It’s going to be a tough game there in Algiers,” Mosimane said. “We have to fight. But they also know that we can get good results against Zamalek, Al-Ahly, Esperance and Wydad Casablanca.

"They know that these aren’t just any people, they will have to do their homework. If they don’t do their homework, it’s a problem. We saw them against Wydad in Algiers and in Angola against Petro de Luanda. To be honest, I think that the Angolans should have won that match. That gives us confidence that we have to come back still on top of the log.”

The Star