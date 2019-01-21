AmaZulu striker Emiliano Tade was chosen as the PSL Player of the Month in November and December. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu have put in a not-for-sale price tag on their hitman, Emiliano Tade. Tade (30) is taking the PSL by storm in his debut season in South Africa.

The Argentinian forward has been in great form for Usuthu this season, and his exploits in front of goal has attracted the eye of Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Without mentioning his name, Mosimane said he has seen a very good striker somewhere in KwaZulu-Natal, and has even spoken to his coach (AmaZulu boss Cavin Johnson).

Mosimane made it clear that he won’t give up on his pursuit of luring that particular player.

General manager at Usuthu, Lunga Sokhela, however, is not interested in selling Tade.

“He never mentioned any names (referring to Mosimane). He said there’s a good striker somewhere in KZN. That striker can be at Lamontville Golden Arrows or Maritzburg United.

“But we haven’t been approached by any team regarding the services of any player. You know, it is a transfer window and it is all about pure speculations. We are not interested in selling him (Tade) in this transfer window,” Sokhela said.

Tade has been a revelation for Usuthu this season. He won the PSL’s Player of the Month for November and December, and has netted five goals in 16 league matches, while providing two assists.

“We are not in a position to sell players. Our focus is now on competing for the top eight and the Nedbank Cup. Selling players won’t help our cause,” Sokhela said.

Usuthu have already acquired the services of Ayabulela Konqobe during the January transfer window, but don’t intend on doing any further business this month.





