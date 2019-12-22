CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane claims he has not seen, nor heard from striker Tokelo Rantie in weeks, confirming the player has gone AWOL.
Rantie, who has 40 international caps and once turned out for English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, was picked up by the Brazilians three months ago after being released by Cape Town City without kicking a ball in an official fixture.
Mosimane signed him on a free transfer, claiming he wanted to help the player who at one point in his career was said to have an exciting future ahead of him.
Asked about Rantie’s whereabouts, Mosimane said: “Aaai Tokelo, I don’t know.
“You must ask [general manager] Yogesh [Singh].