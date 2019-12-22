Pitso Mosimane hasn't seen AWOL Tokelo Rantie in weeks









Mamelodi Sundowns striker Tokelo Rantie has not been seen by coach Pitso Mosimane in weeks. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane claims he has not seen, nor heard from striker Tokelo Rantie in weeks, confirming the player has gone AWOL. Rantie, who has 40 international caps and once turned out for English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, was picked up by the Brazilians three months ago after being released by Cape Town City without kicking a ball in an official fixture. Mosimane signed him on a free transfer, claiming he wanted to help the player who at one point in his career was said to have an exciting future ahead of him. Asked about Rantie’s whereabouts, Mosimane said: “Aaai Tokelo, I don’t know. “You must ask [general manager] Yogesh [Singh].

“I haven’t seen him. Maybe you can locate him, but we will see,” the Sundowns mentor was quoted by The Sowetan on Sunday.

Mosimane had his judgement questioned in September when he gave the wayward Rantie a lifeline after his release by Cape Town City.

“I believe that we can’t hold somebody to what he has done in the past,” Mosimane was quoted at the time.

“We all know that he has had big challengers in the past, but somebody has to give a helping hand and probably that somebody is me,” he added.

