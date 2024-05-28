Pitso Mosimane jobless after Saudi relegation ... Is Kaizer Chiefs his next destination?

Kaizer Chiefs fans will be jumping with joy after the news that former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Maimane was jobless after leaving Saudi club Abha. Mosimane joined Abha at the beginning of the year, and it was hoped he would help the club avoid relegation from the Saudi Pro League.

Unfortunately, after battling bravely to avoid the drop, Abha were not able to pick up the required points, and were relegated after the last round of matches. On Monday, Abha, one of the Saudi clubs with a modest budget, were beaten 2-1 by Al -Hazm and missed out on survival by a mere point.

The Mamelodi Sundowns class of 2023/2024 will be remembered for their dominance and the records they've broken in the #DStvPrem



Here's a reminder of how they did it this season ⏪ pic.twitter.com/E1YRSlz3UK — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 28, 2024 Difficult times “It was difficult times for us and we played the match under pressure, and I am sad about the situation we are in, but this is football,” the former Bafana Bafana boss said when speaking to the media after their game.

“We must accept everything, and even though we scored first, we were not able to win, and we got a penalty kick and missed it,” he said. For the 59-year-old Mosimane, relegation means the end of the project, and he is now free to talk to other teams. “I took a risk and came to a team at the bottom of the league, and I know that it is a difficult task, but I had hope when we get out of the danger zone three times, and my contract with Abha expires today [Monday],” he added.

Mosimane has over the course of the season been linked with fallen Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Cavin Johnson has been holding the fort in recent months, but results have not been great. Last Saturday, already relegated Cape Town Spurs looked like a really good team when they secured a convincing 2-0 win over the once mighty Glamour Boys, who dropped out of the top eight as a result. With Mosimane looking for a new job, and Chiefs a new coach, the club’s fans should be forgiven for dreaming about seeing the five-time DStv Premiership winner, and three-time CAF Champions League winner in charge of their team.