Pitso Mosimane: Junior staff at Mamelodi Sundowns wanted to fire me

Following the sacking of Rhulani Mokwena as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, an old Pitso Mosimane interview has re-surfaced online, in which he revealed that junior staff members at Masandawana used to threaten his job. In an interview with Journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele back in 2022, the former Sundowns narrates his predicament during his time at the club saying junior staff members used to tell him that they will fire him.

“You can’t come to me and do things to me or against me when you are a junior staff member, you’ve got no power to say that “Junior staff members used to come and tell we will fire you, a junior staff member that I did not even know what his job was, so how can a junior staff member say that to a head coach?” said Mosimane. Mosimane also reveals that life was tough during his eight-year stint at Sundowns.

“It was tough for me there, you don’t know. You thought I had a nice good life in the eight years, I worked with different tough people there. “It happens, but people don’t do things alone, when you go to a head coach and you do things against the head coach.” Sundowns made headlines this week after sacking Mokwena, despite the head coach winning the DStv Premiership title and the inaugural African Football League.