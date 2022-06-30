Pitso Mosimane, Mandla Ncikazi amongst five South Africans nominated for CAF Awards

Durban — The Confederations of African Football (CAF) Awards are set to be held in Morocco next month with Pitso Mosimane and Orlando Pirates Assistant Coach Mandla Ncikazi amongst five South African internationals nominated. Pitso Mosimane, who recently resigned from his post at Egyptian Giants Al Ahly and Ncikazi have both been nominated for the CAF Coach of the Year award following their achievements in the 2021/22 campaign.

'Jingles' led The Red Devils to a thrid Champions League final in a row but were unfortunately on the receiving end of a defeat by Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, while Ncikazi(alongside co-coach Fadlu Davids) spearheaded the Sea Robbers to the Confederation Cup final where they suffered heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to RS Berkane also from Morocco. The two coaches will face stiff competition from eight other coaches who have had excellent seasons as well. The nominees list is made of Burkina Faso Head Coach Kamou Malo, Comoros national coach Amir Abdou, former Egypt national team mentor Carlos Queiroz, The Gambia national team coach Tom Saintfiet, Berkane manager Florent Ibenge, Morocco national team mentor Vahid Halilhodzic, Wydad boss Walid Regragui, and Aliou Cisse who guided Senegal to their first ever AFCON gong.

Pirates pair Bandile Shandu and Thembinkosi Lorch are joined by Percy Tau of Al Ahly in the nominees for Inter-club Men’s Player of the Year. The 20 man list of African based players only also features Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile after a stellar campaign at Chloorkop. Barcelona and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses out on this year's Men's Player of the Year nominations while Mohammed Salah(Liverpool), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain), Sebastian Haller (Ajax) and Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) make up the 30 man list.

