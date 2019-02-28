“With respect, we should have been 3-0 up before we scored the first goal,” says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It has already been a gruelling season for Mamelodi Sundowns, especially as they are competing in the Caf Champions League. So, going to the top of the Premiership log with a 3-2 victory over Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night meant a lot to Pitso Mosimane.

The Brazilians leapfrogged Wits to the No 1 spot, as they reached 39 points after 20 matches – with the Clever Boys on 38 after 21 games.

“It was a thriller,” Mosimane told the Sundowns website on Thursday.

“We wrapped it up when we scored the third goal, until that scorcher from Kermit Erasmus. Credit to him. Before we scored the first goal, we should have been 3-0 up. Let’s be honest.

“With respect, we should have been 3-0 up before we scored the first goal. It was the first time I saw us have an upper hand over them. But they still remain a good team, they play and they don’t park any bus. They come at you all the time.”

Next up for Masandawana are Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3.30pm kickoff), followed by a rematch with City at Cape Town Stadium next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Mosimane will his team can maintain the momentum for the rest of the season on the league front.

Do they come any better than this Masandawana! Catch up on last nights goals here!👆🔥#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/t9eZAaQ5ix — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 28, 2019

“This is the first time we’re on top. If we apply our experience of being there, because we have been there before. Normally when we’re there, we don’t come back. I hope we continue with the same experience. We will see,” Mosimane said.

“Bloemfontein Celtic, I hope that they don’t disturb us. But the big one is the return leg in Cape Town against Cape Town City on Tuesday. They will never, ever, ever allow us to score three goals.

“It’s going to a tight one, it’s going to be like the Wits one. I hope that there are no red cards. You never know, maybe you nick it and go with it.”

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook