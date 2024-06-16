Pitso Mosimane tells Kaizer Chiefs what they need to return to their glory days

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has given Kaizer Chiefs some advice on how they can return to their glory days. Amakhosi have been in free-fall in recent years, and last season, missed out on the top eight all together after another disappointing season that also ended without any silverware.

Tunisian Naseridden Nabi is the favourite to take over as the club’s head coach, but Mosimane, who was also linked with the job at one point, believes the club needs to sign players of a higher calibre. “We’re talking about Kaizer Chiefs. Do you know the history of Kaizer Chiefs? They’ve always had the best players ever," Mosimane said, according to Soccer Laduma. "We’re not talking about a Maritzburg United to turn things around. We’re talking about Chiefs.

“The best players played for Chiefs, you can’t win games if you don’t have good players.” "How does Manchester City turn around things? Because Pep Guardiola is a magician? He’s got [Erling] Haaland and all these top players. “Also, with me at Sundowns, to turn it around we had good players. And look what has happened. They kept buying good players. Hence, Rhulani [Mokwena] is on top of his game.”